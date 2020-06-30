Appeals court acquits 11 defendants of terrorism charges

A criminal appeals court in Athens on Tuesday acquitted 11 people accused of being members of or participating in the terrorist group Revolutionary Struggle.

One of the accused, Grigoris Tsironis, had been charged with 72 felonies.

Tsironis was arrested in May 2015 as a suspect in at least seven robberies carried out from 2002 to 2006 but was later acquitted in court.

He remained in pretrial custody for 18 months.

However, the court convicted him of two misdemeanours and sentenced him to 18 months in jail.

His lawyer, Kostis Papadakis, described the case as “one of the biggest conspiracies of the counter-terrorism police,” which “collapsed” in court.