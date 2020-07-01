The best way to heal the wounds of the arbitrary behavior of the previous administration is for a new political and institutional model to prevail in the country.

Enmity cannot be stopped with enmity, nor can the criminalization of political life be managed with further criminalization.

The perpetrators of this political aberration must be held accountable in an environment of “democratic normalcy,” as stated by Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Justice needs neither people to cheer it on, nor others to tell judicial officials how to do their job.