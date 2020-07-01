Greek students will soon be in a position to capitalize on the AI boom as state universities are set to introduce courses on artificial intelligence to their syllabus, Kathimerini has learned.

Courses on AI will be made available at undergraduate level on the basis of an agreement between the Education Ministry and the country’s tertiary institutions set to be signed in the next academic year.

“It’s a tool whose command will in the near future be necessary in a wide range of professions,” Deputy Education Minister Vassilis Digalakis told Kathimerini.

Academic programs will cover technical developments in AI and market applications.

Data analysis and machine learning will be the basis of these academic programs, Digalakis said.



“The rapid development and competition in the scientific field of AI requires the creation of academic programs not only at the postgraduate level but also at the undergraduate level,” he said.