The Migration Ministry is setting up a special body of lawyers to help the Asylum Service expedite applications.



The lawyers will be present during the interview of asylum applicants and will compile and submit their presentation after examining the applicant’s case, the minutes of the interview and after having conducted an objective investigation.



Membership of the body will be reserved for members of the country’s Bar Association.

However, critics say that given lawyers are free to work around the country dealing with both civil and criminal matters, this could lay the groundwork for corruption.