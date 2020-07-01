PM stresses need to safeguard institutions

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (not pictured) presides over a teleconference with his cabinet from Maximos Mansion in Athens on Tuesday. The premier stressed the need for a return to institutional normality, but also for reforms to continue. He said it is imperative that institutions are safeguarded after their "manipulation" by the previous SYRIZA government. The cabinet discussed a series of bills Tuesday but paid special attention to the donation of funds for intensive care units by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation and the issues of citizenship and recycling. [ANA-MPA/Prime Minister's office]