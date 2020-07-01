NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Russia: Turkey cannot re-export S-400 without Moscow's blessing

TAGS: US, Turkey, Defense

Turkey cannot re-export Russian-made Russian S-400 defense systems without Moscow’s permission, Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a spokeswoman for Russia’s federal service for military-technical cooperation, Maria Vorobyova.

The United States has said that Turkey risks US sanctions if it deploys the Russian-made S-400s. [Reuters]
 

