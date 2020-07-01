NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Dendias in Libya for talks

TAGS: Diplomacy

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias is visiting Tobruk, Libya, on Wednesday where he will hold talks with parliament speaker Aguila Saleh, state-run Athens-Macedonia news agency (ANA-MPA) reports.

Diplomatic sources told ANA-MPA the visit is part of Athens’ efforts to contribute to a ceasefire and a political settlement in the north African country in line with UN Security Council resolutions and the conclusions of the Berlin Conference on Libya.

The same sources condemned any interference by third parties saying they undermine security and stability in the region.

