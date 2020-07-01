Turkish jets conduct more unauthorized overflights

A pair of Turkish fighter jets carried out two unauthorized flights over three eastern Aegean islands on Wednesday.

The pair of F-16s first entered the Athens Flight Information Region (FIR) without having submitted a flight plan at 1.16 p.m. and flew over Oinouses and Panagia at an altitude of 25,000 feet.

The same pair of Turkish jets returned at 2.02 p.m., flying over the northeastern top of Limnos without permission.

The Turkish aircraft were identified and chased off by Greek jets in accordance with international rules of engagement.