Coronavirus cases rise by 23, deaths remain stable at 192

Twenty-three new coronavirus cases were reported by the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) in its daily bulletin on Wednesday, taking total confirmed infections since the start of the epidemic in Greece to 3,432.

Deaths remained stable at 192, while nine patients are being treated in intensive care for Covid-19, EODY reported, adding that 119 patients have been discharged from ICU since the start of the crisis,

Of the total cases, 1,906 or 55.5% have been linked to already confirmed infections and 777 or 22.6% are imported, while the remainder are of unknown provenance.

Of the 192 fatalities, 68.2% were men, while the average of the victims of Covid-19 is 76 years old.