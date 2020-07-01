Detainee rearrested after escaping from Dafni police station
A 31-year-old Georgian man who escaped from a police station in Dafni, south of central Athens, early on Wednesday was apprehended later in the day.
The man, who faces multiple theft charges, apparently managed to get away while in handcuffs.
An investigation was launched to determine how he managed to slip out of the precinct unseen.