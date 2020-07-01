NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Detainee rearrested after escaping from Dafni police station

TAGS: Crime

A 31-year-old Georgian man who escaped from a police station in Dafni, south of central Athens, early on Wednesday was apprehended later in the day.

The man, who faces multiple theft charges, apparently managed to get away while in handcuffs.

An investigation was launched to determine how he managed to slip out of the precinct unseen. 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 