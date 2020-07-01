Korydallos raid yields major haul of weapons

The latest in a series of raids on the capital’s high-security Korydallos Prison turned up a plethora of weapons, many of them homemade.



The latest sweep, which was carried out by prison guards late Tuesday and early Wednesday in the presence of a prosecutor, turned up 17 iron bars, two makeshift knives and two skewers, two screwdrivers as well as eight cellphones, 12 cellphone chargers and small quantities of cannabis and an unidentified powder.