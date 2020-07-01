Driver faces murder charge over soccer fan death

Police said on Wednesday that the death of a 28-year-old Bulgarian man in Thessaloniki in January who was run over by a car driven by a 26-year-old woman was not an accident as was initially thought.



The woman had been arrested on misdemeanor charges in Thessaloniki after the incident but was rearrested on murder charges on Monday.



The incident occurred during clashes between local soccer fans and a group of Bulgarians – including the victim – who were in the northern port city to support a rival club.



According to a police statement on Wednesday, the woman and her 48-year-old boyfriend had provided information to a hooligan gang helping them in their attack against the Bulgarian fans.



The 26-year-old had initially claimed that she had no involvement in the incident and that she happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.



She has been given until Friday to prepare her defense.