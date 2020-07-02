Slight deterioration in Greek economic sentiment in June

Greece’s economic sentiment index slipped to 87.6 points in June from 88.5 points in May, according to the monthly Business and Consumer Surveys of the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE), published on Wednesday.



The data showed a small deterioration in expectations in industry and services, while construction and retail commerce recorded a small recovery in expectations after the major slump of the previous months.



There was also a moderate rebound in consumer confidence after the significant decline registered in May, with most households expressing less pessimistic forecasts about the course of their personal finances as well as the broader economy over the next 12 months, compared with the previous survey.