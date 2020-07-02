Two-speed stateCOMMENT
Online
Despite claims of progress in the modernization of the country’s social security funds, the pile of pending applications for pensions just keeps getting bigger.
The task of digitizing the enormous amount of red tape involved in the social security system may seem insurmountable, but it is not more so than digitizing other state services that are now online.
The result is a state mechanism working at two different speeds, similar to the two different speeds at which reforms yield results.