Greek PM speaks with US senator about East Med

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Wednesday afternoon spoke on the telephone with US Senator Robert Mendendez, a ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, the Greek premier’s office has said.

Mitsotakis and Menendez discussed developments in the eastern Mediterranean and the situation vis-a-vis Turkey.

The call comes a few days after the US senator, who is also one of the architects of the landmark Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act, called for sanctions to be brought against Turkey over its “escalation in aggression in the eastern Mediterranean in a way that threatens US interests.”

“US ties with Greece, Cyprus and Israel are vital for stability in the eastern Mediterranean… However, in recent months [Turkish] President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan has been threatening regional stability and US policy interests by increasing aggression against our Greek and Cypriot partners,” Menendez said in a letter to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.