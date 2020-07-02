The number of calls made to the help hotline of the Mazi gia to Paidi (Together for Children) by divorced parents or couples seeking advice about getting a divorce doubled during the lockdown compared to similar periods in recent years, according to staff at the nongovernment organization.

Many of the calls were made by couples with problems in their relationships who decided during the lockdown period that divorce was their only solution but wanted advice on how to break it to their children, Naya Sourvinou, a psychologist and member of the 115-25 helpline team, told Kathimerini. “Divorces were triggered during the lockdown,” she said.

Notwithstanding the tensions at home, some couples questioned whether it was the right time to divorce given that the restrictions on movement that had been in place during the lockdown made it difficult for one of them to move out.

As a rule, parents are advised to communicate with their children about an impending divorce, Sourvinou said, noting that otherwise they can feel responsible for the breakup.

The helpline also received many calls from divorced parents struggling due to the restrictions on movement, particularly fathers unable to see children living with their mothers in other cities. There were issues of trust too, with many questioning whether their former spouse was observing health regulations.