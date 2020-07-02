English will be taught at 58 kindergartens across the country in the new academic year, as part of a pilot program introduced by the Education Ministry.

​​​​​​Of the 58 kindergartens that will introduce English, four are in Athens, and two in Attica and Thessaloniki.

Toddlers will get acquainted with English through creative activities for two hours a week.

According to the ministry, during the pilot implementation of the program, the English teacher and the kindergarten teacher will be in the room, both of whom will have previously collaborated on how to organize the two-hour event.​​​​​​ In addition, there will be a distance training program for English language teachers and kindergarten teachers in at least two phases, which will start at the beginning of the next school year.