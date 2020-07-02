BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Outstanding pensions on the table in seventh post-bailout inspection

ROULA SALOUROU

Greece’s creditors have noted considerable delays in the payment of expired state dues, especially in outstanding pension applications, which is now one of the most serious problems in the context of seventh post-bailout assessment that starts on Monday.

Pending applications for main and auxiliary pensions and retirement lump sums have exceeded 250,000, with retirees having to wait up to five years in some cases.

Pensioners are worried the electronic issue of pensions for some retirees who have applied online may be moving ahead at the expense of others who have been waiting for years.

