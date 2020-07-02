Drillship docks in Larnaca port

[Vantagedrilling.com]

The Tungsten Explorer drillship, which is expected to be used in the Total-Eni consortium’s drilling activities in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) has moved to the port of Larnaca, state-run Athens-Macedonia news agency (ANA-MPA) reports.

Earlier reports had said that the drill vessel would move from Lebanon, where it was conducting exploratory drilling off the coast of Beirut, to Trinidad and Tobago for a different offshore project.

Eventually, a decision was made that the vessel remains docked in Cyprus for the next few months, raising hopes that energy exploration will begin off the Mediterranean island after several delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and developments in the broader region.