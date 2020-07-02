COMMUNITY | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
US Embassy building lit in red, white and blue for the 4th of July

The historic Chancery Building of the US Embassy in Athens, designed by Walter Gropius, was lit in red, white and blue, the colors of the American flag, in celebration of Independence Day on July 4.

The moment was captured by renowned Greek photographer Yiorgis Yerolymbos.

