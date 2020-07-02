NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Armed robbery at Patra post office

TAGS: Crime

Police have launched a manhunt for two armed men who robbed a post office in Patra in the Peloponnese on Thursday morning.

Police said the suspects, who were wearing masks, held the employees of the post office on Ellinos Stratiotou St. at gunpoint and forced them to open the safe.

They took 2,700 euros in cash and fled on foot.

Investigators are examining footage from the CCTV cameras at the post office.
 

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 