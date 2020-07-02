Armed robbery at Patra post office

Police have launched a manhunt for two armed men who robbed a post office in Patra in the Peloponnese on Thursday morning.

Police said the suspects, who were wearing masks, held the employees of the post office on Ellinos Stratiotou St. at gunpoint and forced them to open the safe.

They took 2,700 euros in cash and fled on foot.

Investigators are examining footage from the CCTV cameras at the post office.

