Turkey wants French apology over Mediterranean warships incident
Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday Turkey expects France to apologise after an incident between Turkish and French warships in the Mediterranean prompted Paris to request a NATO investigation that was inconclusive.
Relations between the NATO members have soured over the Libya conflict. France accused Turkish warships of aggressive behaviour after its warship tried to inspect a vessel in June that it suspected was violating a UN arms embargo on Libya. [Reuters]