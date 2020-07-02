Boris Johnson’s father flouts rules to visit Pelion villa

Boris Johnson’s father has flown to Greece ignoring Foreign Office guidance for Brits to avoid “all but essential travel” due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Stanley Johnson, a former Tory MEP, landed at Athens International Airport late Wednesday after flying via Bulgaria due to a current ban on direct flights from the UK, before visiting his villa on Mount Pelion (also known as Pilio) in central Greece.

The 79-year old documented his journey on social media, sharing a video taken from a plane and a selfie where he was clad in a face mask at an airport.

“I’m in Pelion on essential business trying to Covid-proof my property in view of the upcoming letting season,” he said in a video message posted on Instagram.

“I need to set up distancing measures at the property because they’re taking it very seriously here,” he said.

“The Greeks are trying to stop bulk arrivals from the UK but they were quite happy to have me coming in.”

