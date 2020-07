Present | Athens | To End-September

Photo: Giorgos Moutafis

The Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center (SNFCC) is hosting the open-air photography exhibition “Parontes” (Present), a stunning collection of 43 photojournalism projects capturing the unfolding drama of the coronavirus pandemic during the Greek lockdown and just after restrictions were lifted. The exhibition, which is also hailed as a tribute to the people who have been saving lives and keeping society functioning, is the work of journalism nonprofit iMEdD and comprises contributions from Giannis Adamidis (journalist), Eirini Vourloumis (photojournalist), Sofia Exarchou (cinematographer), Giorgos Iliopoulos (cinematographer), Marianna Kakaounaki (journalist), Yannis Kolesidis (photojournalist), Kostas Koukoumakas (journalist), Giorgos Moutafis (photojournalist), Giannis Ntrenogiannis (journalist - cinematographer), Natasha Blatsiou (journalist), Marianna Economou (cinematographer), Timos Papadopoulos (journalist), Myrto Papadopoulou (photojournalist), Dimitris Papaevangelou (programmer), Nikos Pilos (photojournalist), Nikos Pitsiladis (journalist), Sarah Souli (journalist), Catherine Sotirakou (journalist), Alexia Tsagkari (journalist - cinematographer), Phoebe Fronista (journalist - cinematographer) and Thodoris Hondrogiannos (journalist). For more about the project, visit parontes.imedd.org.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea, tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org