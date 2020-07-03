Red | Athens | July 3-15

“Red,” an exhibition at the Blank Wall Gallery, celebrates a color that means very different things to different people, associated with a range of emotions from love, lust, anger and passion, but which for Greeks tends to symbolize courage. The show comprises inspiring pieces that speak of endurance and determination in these difficult times by artists from many different parts of the world. Opening hours are Mondays to Wednesdays and Fridays from 4.30 to 9.30 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 2.30 p.m.

Blank Wall, 55 Fokionos Negri, Kypseli, tel 211.405.2138, www.blankwallgallery.com