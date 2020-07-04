Technopolis Summer Music | Athens | July

Tickets are now on sale for this month’s concert series at the Technopolis cultural center and due to restrictions on crowd numbers may sell out fast. The program of local talent starts on July 17 with a tribute to Leonard Cohen by female vocal trio Alyssa Green, Sugahspank and Lou is, followed by highlights like the enduring rap and hip-hop outfit Active Member (July 18), folk-rock act Heimerinoi Kolymvites in a program celebrating 40 years on stage (July 24), Cretan music with Antonis Martsakis (July 28) and ambient pop with Katerina Duska and Leon of Athens (July 30). For more lineup details and bookings, visit www.viva.gr or call 11876.

Technopolis, 100 Pireos, Gazi, tel 213.010.9300