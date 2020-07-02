Dealer collared with kilo of heroin stashed in bag

Police in Thessaloniki on Thursday were questioning a 30-year-old woman believed to have been dealing large quantities of heroin to users in the northern port city and in Larissa, central Greece, after confiscating more than 1 kilo of the drug from a rucksack in her possession.



The police said they arrested the woman on a tip-off as she had been disembarking from an intercity bus that had arrived in Larissa from Athens.



A search of her rucksack turned up four packages containing 1.1 kilos of heroin and a fifth package containing 81 grams of cocaine.



The authorities are probing the woman’s suspected role in a broader drug smuggling operation for which she appears to have assumed a key distribution role in northern and central Greece.