EODY reports 28 new coronavirus cases, no deaths

No new Covid-19 deaths were reported in Thursday’s daily bulletin from the National Organization of Public Health (EODY), but there has been a rise in infections compared with the previous day.

EODY confirmed 28 new cases on Thursday from 23 the day before that, taking the total since the start of the epidemic to 3,458. Of these, 22.7% were linked to foreign travel and 55.3% to already existing cases.

Deaths remained stable at 192 for a third day in a row, while eight patients are still in intensive care, an improvement from Wednesday’s nine.