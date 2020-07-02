BUSINESS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Ryanair resumes flights from Athens

Low-cost carrier Ryanair resumed flights from Athens after a near four-month grounding due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, it said on Thursday.

A flight from Athens to Rome’s Ciampino Airport marked the first of Ryanair’s summer schedule for Athens on June 24.

The airline started operating its full schedule on July 1 across 30 routes to destinations including Bologna and Berlin.

Greece reopened its regional airports to international travelers on Wednesday, pinning its hopes on a recovery in tourism after a three-month lockdown.

