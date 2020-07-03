Theocharis expects UK tourism as of mid-July
British tourists will be welcome in Greece this summer, Tourism Minister Haris Theocharis told British television on Wednesday night, noting that the definitive decisions regarding the date will be made by mid-July.
Speaking on Sky News, Theocharis said July 15 is a realistic and feasible target, but “we have to wait until closer to that date.”