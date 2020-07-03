Servicer doValue takes Bain’s local NPLs

Loan servicing company doValue said on Thursday it will handle a $1.8 billion bad loan portfolio that Bain Capital Credit bought from National Bank of Greece last month.



DoValue Greece said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Bain to service the portfolio, which comprises about 2,800 mostly secured corporate loans.



DoValue Greece is the new name of Eurobank’s loan servicing unit FPS, which is being acquired by Italian debt recovery firm doValue. [Reuters]