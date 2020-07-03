Those reacting to the draft law seeking to impose rules dictating how, when and where public protests and rallies can be carried out have a duty to answer the following questions openly.

Does Greece need measures to regulate rallies or not? Is there a problem when a few dozen protesters are allowed to block key thoroughfares in the middle of the Greek capital? Behind all the shouting and complaining, is there even a modicum of recognition of the damage and trouble that the majority is subjected to by protest rallies?

Such questions, of course, are treated as nothing more than rhetorical.