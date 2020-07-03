COMMENT | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Editorial EDITORIAL

Vapid reactions

COMMENT

Those reacting to the draft law seeking to impose rules dictating how, when and where public protests and rallies can be carried out have a duty to answer the following questions openly.

Does Greece need measures to regulate rallies or not? Is there a problem when a few dozen protesters are allowed to block key thoroughfares in the middle of the Greek capital? Behind all the shouting and complaining, is there even a modicum of recognition of the damage and trouble that the majority is subjected to by protest rallies?

Such questions, of course, are treated as nothing more than rhetorical.

Online
 
About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 