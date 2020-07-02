ATHEX: Strong gains for blue chips
With Greek corporate bonds and treasury bills out of the way, and the US jobs data feeding growth across European bourses, the Greek stock market enjoyed a day of strong gains on Thursday, although turnover remained low.
The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended up at 662 points, adding 3.21% to Wednesday’s 641.43 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 3.47% to 1,603.12 points.
The banks index grew 3.13%, as National jumped 5.79%, Piraeus moved up 3.38%, Alpha ascended 2.64% and Eurobank improved 1.70%.
GEKL Terna soared 7.17%, OPAP climbed 6.61%, Public Power Corporation advanced 6%, Mytilineos augmented 4.67%, Jumbo earned 4.33%, ADMIE Holdings closed 4.14% better off, Sarantis rose 4.09% and OTE telecom was up 3.91%.
In total 73 stocks recorded gains, 23 suffered losses and 14 closed unchanged.
Turnover amounted to 45.9 million euros, up from Wednesday’s €45 million.
In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange contracted 0.75% to 48.82 points.