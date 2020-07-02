Coca-Cola Tria Epsilon and Coca-Cola Hellas are introducing Costa Coffee to Greece, and starting this month will be bringing the international coffee brand to supermarkets and some 1,500 food service locations within the next three years. However, there are no plans for the creation of an autonomous network of Costa Coffee cafes in Greece.

As the local Coke bottlers announced in an online presentation on Thursday, the ground espresso coffee will be made available in five different flavors from this month, followed in September by espresso in capsules with seven flavor choices for consumers.

Coca-Cola is investing in the espresso category, which unlike those of instant coffee and Greek coffee has been considerably growing in recent years.

The parent group acquired the London-based coffee company in 2019. It expects to see it grab a market share of more than 10% in Greece within two years, with Vassilis Veliskiotis, the spirits, snacks & coffee unit manager at Coca-Cola Tria Epsilon, saying that in the long term, until 2030, the group’s target is to make the Costa brand the leader in the local coffee market.