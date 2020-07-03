PM announces 3.5 billion-euro support program for businesses hit by Covid-19

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday announced a series of relief measures in support of businesses that have been hard hit by the Covid-19 outbreak.

The 3.5 billion-euro support program includes a reduction of the corporate tax deposit for 2021 for loss-making enterprises.

The deposit will be reduced by up to 100 percent for enterprises and sectors whose first semester revenues dropped by 35 percent compared to the first semester of 2019.