Weather front to bring wet, cooler conditions

This week’s heat wave is forecast to let up from Saturday night, starting with a drop in temperature in the north, which is expected to be hit by rainfall and thunderstorms.



According to the National Meteorological Service, the wet front will hit Macedonia on Saturday evening before spreading to Epirus and moving south to Thessaly, the Sporades islands, the Peloponnese and Evia.



The same areas will be affected on Monday while the wet front is expected to disperse by Tuesday.