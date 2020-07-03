Driver who killed soccer fan remanded

A 26-year-old woman who faces murder charges after running over a 28-year-old Bulgarian soccer fan in Thessaloniki in January was on Friday remanded in custody after defending herself before an investigating magistrate in the northern port city.



The incident occurred during clashes between local soccer fans and a group of Bulgarians – including the victim – who were in the northern port city to support a rival club.



According to investigators, the woman and her 48-year-old boyfriend had provided information to a hooligan gang helping them in their attack against the Bulgarian fans.