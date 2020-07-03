Greece on UK's list of 59 countries whose passengers will not have to quarantine

Greece is on the list of 59 countries and territories whose passengers will not have to quarantine on arrival in the UK from July 10.

The list, which was made public by the British government on Friday afternoon, includes Cyprus, Spain, France, Italy, Germany and Turkey.

The United States, Canada and Portugal were among the countries excluded from the list.

People arriving in the UK from a country not on the list will be required to self-isolate for 14 days.