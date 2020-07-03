Another 28 coronavirus infections confirmed; no deaths for fourth day

Twenty-eight new coronavirus infections were confirmed in Greece on Friday, 13 of which were positives from tests conducted at ports or airports, but there were no new deaths for a fourth straight day, according to authorities.

In its daily bulletin, the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) said that the 28 new cases, which come on top of another 28 on Thursday, have brought the total number of infections since the start of the crisis to 3,486, of which just under half (54.8%) concerned men.

Deaths remained stable for a fourth day at 192 by 3 p.m. on Friday, EODY said, adding that the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care is also stable from Thursday at eight.