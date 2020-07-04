Mitsotakis hails launch of ‘emblematic’ project at Elliniko 

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (l) and Lamda Development CEO Odisseas Athanasiou on Friday attended a ceremony to mark the beginning of construction work on a major investment project at Elliniko, the former site of the Athens airport on the capital’s southern coast, nine years after the country launched its first tender for the sale and long-term lease of the vast plot. Lamda Development plans to turn the site into a complex of luxury residences, hotels, a yachting marina and casino at a total cost of about 8 billion euros. Mitsotakis hailed the launch of ‘the country’s most emblematic investment’ project despite the difficult economic climate. [Alexander Beltes/EPA]