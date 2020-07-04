Plans to install 106 wind turbines on 14 small islets of the Aegean are in question after a committee of experts assigned by the Environment Ministry to assess the project deemed that it would have irreversible environmental repercussions.

The committee also questioned the adequacy of a study of the flora and fauna on the mostly unknown islets, which are located around Nisyros, Leros, Astypalaia and Anafi, submitted by the company planning to install the wind turbines. Moreover, the panel expressed concerns about the impact of the project on the migratory routes of birds.

In addition to conservation groups who have opposed the plans, the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA) has expressed objections as regards the use of some of the islets in question, citing concerns about natural security and the safety of coastal shipping.