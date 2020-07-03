Debts to the social security funds in Greece grew by almost 1 billion euros in the first quarter of the year, with the pandemic already making its presence felt in the system.



According to the quarterly report of the Social Security Debt Collection Center (KEAO), in January-March the expired dues to the Single Social Security Entity (EFKA) rose by €931.94 million to top €36 billion in total, although in the previous quarter there had been a decrease.



The new debts to EFKA include a set of dues of €95.63 million that used to be in other funds.