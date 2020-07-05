COMMENT | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Growing pains

The draft bill seeking to regulate public marches and rallies revealed that our democracy is still suffering from growing pains. Instead of having a substantial discussion on the issue, a part of the political world is simply denying the problem and reacting as though the country were still in a state of institutional insecurity, some going so far as to bring up the junta.

The issue, however, is not ideological. The draft bill simply seeks a more balanced approach to the right of assembly so that it does not harm the majority. Society demands change and is only disheartened when the political system shows such division.

