Foreign tourists trust Greece but few plan to visit before fall

Tourists arrive at Iraklio in Crete last Wednesday, when regional airports opened to foreign travel. According to a survey by marketing agency Mindhaus in cooperation with the research platform Pollfish, whose results were made public by Kathimerini yesterday, foreign travelers trust Greece but only one in four plan to visit before September. Concerns cited include contracting Covid-19 and the increased inconvenience of traveling. The survey, conducted on 3,000 people from the US, UK, France, Germany and Italy, found that 63.9% see Greece as attractive, or more so, than pre-Covid. [AP]