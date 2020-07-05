Three new Athens metro stations to open on Tuesday

Three new stations are to start operating on Tuesday on the extension of the Athens metro’s Line 3 in southwestern Attica – Agia Varvara, Korydallos and Nikaia.

The new stations will serve more than 60,000 passengers daily and are expected to reduce congestion on roads as citizens leave their cars at home and opt to travel to the center by metro.

The trip from Korydallos station to the Syntagma terminus in central Athens, for instance, is expected to take 20 minutes as compared to over an hour by car during rush hour.