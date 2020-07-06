NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Seven to face court in Crete over Libya ammunition haul

A court in Hania, Crete, is due on Monday to hear the testimony of seven men accused of smuggling illegal weapons and other products from Libya to the Greek island.

The suspects – six Greeks and one foreign national aged between 45 and 61 years old – were arrested on Thursday after the coast guard received a tipoff indicating that contraband was being carried on their 11-meter, Panama-flagged speed boat.

A search of the vessel and its passengers revealed two unlicensed firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, four magazines for AK-47 assault rifles, knives and illegal tobacco, among other contraband. 

