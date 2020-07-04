Restrictions on movement on migrant camps extended

Restrictions on movement in the country’s migrant reception centers were on Saturday extended through July 19 following a joint decision by the Migration, Health and Citizens’ Protection ministries.

Put in place at the peak of the pandemic in March, the restrictions have been repeatedly extended by authorities who fear an outbreak of Covid-19, particularly on the Aegean islands where facilities are overcrowded.

The regulations, which restrict camp residents from leaving the facilities between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m., apply to all reception camps nationwide, the Migration Ministry said.