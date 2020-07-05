Nicosia looking to EU, US to avert crisis with Turkey, Anastasiades tells Kathimerini

In an interview with Kathimerini, Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades has said he believes the next few days will be crucial to prevent a crisis with Turkey, indicating that he expects actions by the European Union and the United States.

The EU, he said, “cannot remain indifferent to the actions of a country that is a candidate for membership and that are detrimental to two member-states.”

Commenting on the options of Cyprus in the face of growing Turkish aggression, Anastasiades said he opts for diplomacy, the weapons of international law and the country’s status as an EU member-state rather than the risk of a “disastrous scenario.”

He added that Nicosia remains aligned with Athens, with “excellent and multi-leveled” cooperation, aimed at resolving any differences arising from aggressive moves by Turkey in the region with dialogue.

The Cypriot leader also attributed Turkey’s upgraded role in Libya to the inability of the EU to express a decisive policy in that crisis.