REUTERS

Greek authorities announced Saturday that there were 25 new confirmed coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, but no fatalities.

Eight of the 25 new cases involved incoming tourists, who are tested (sample testing) when they arrive in the country, authorities said.

The number of confirmed cases rose to more than 3,511, while fatalities remained at 192.

Eleven patients are on ventilators, while 119 have exited intensive care units.

[AP]