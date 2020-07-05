Greece bars Serb tourists

Greece will ban the entry of Serb tourists starting 6 a.m. Monday because of the spike in coronavirus cases in that country, officials say.

The ban will last until July 15, but could be extended. Only essential travel (e.g. for professional reasons) is permitted.

Serbia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ivica Dacic, confirmed the ban, calling on his fellow citizens to cancel plans to travel to Greece.

The Serbian government had announced emergency measures for the capital, Belgrade, Friday due to a spike in new coronavirus cases. Quarantine measures in four other cities were announced last Monday.